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Home / Sports / Vaishali closes in on women's candidates title, Sindarov extends lead in open section

Vaishali closes in on women's candidates title, Sindarov extends lead in open section

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ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): R Vaishali took a significant step toward winning the FIDE Women's Candidates after defeating Aleksandra Goryachkina with the black pieces in Round 11.

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Vaishali capitalised on a decisive blunder that left Goryachkina's rook trapped, forcing the Russian to eventually concede, as per ESPN.

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R Vaishali, already leading the standings, moved to seven points from 11 games with another crucial win, strengthening her position at the top. Zhu Jiner and Anna Muzychuk are now joint second, a full point behind the Indian, with three rounds remaining.

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Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh held Zhu Jiner to a draw with black in her Round 11 game, while Anna Muzychuk shared points with Kateryna Lagno.

Meanwhile, in the open section, India's R Praggnanandhaa drew his match against Matthias Bluebaum with the white pieces, which took his points tally to 4.5.

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Javokhir Sindarov, playing with black, drew his long battle against Fabiano Caruana, taking his tally to 8.5 points from 11 games and moving closer to a Candidates victory. Anish Giri, the nearest challenger, stands on 6.5 points after drawing with Andrey Esipenko, leaving him further behind with only a few rounds remaining.

Meanwhile, Hikaru Nakamura, playing with white, also shared the point in his game against Wei Yi.

FIDE Candidates 2026 Women's Standings:

R Vaishali - 7

Zhu Jiner - 6

Anna Muzychuk - 6

Bibisara Assaubayeva - 5.5

Kateryna Lagno - 5.5

Aleksandra Goryachkina - 5

Divya Deshmukh - 5

Tan Zhongyi - 4

FIDE Candidates 2026 Open Standings:

Javokhir Sindarov - 8.5

Anish Giri - 6.5

Fabiano Caruana - 5.5

Hikaru Nakamura - 5

Wei Yi - 5

Matthias Blubaum - 5

R Praggnanandhaa - 4.5

Andrey Esipenko - 4. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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