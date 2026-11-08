Vaishnavi Adkar, Rutuja Bhosale finish historic Chennai Open 2026 WTA 250 campaign as runners-up

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale’s impressive doubles campaign at the Chennai Open 2026 WTA 250 tournament ended in disappointment on Sunday, as the Indian pair suffered a defeat in the final.

According to Olympics.com, the duo lost the title clash against Switzerland’s Naima Karamoko and Simona Waltert 6-2, 6-0 in a one-sided contest at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

Despite missing out on the title, Adkar and Bhosale enjoyed a memorable run, becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a doubles final at a WTA Tour-level tournament.

The Indians booked their place in the final with a fighting victory over the second-seeded Polish-American combination of Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith, winning 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 in the semi-final.

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Earlier, they defeated the British-American pair of Jodie Burrage and Robin Montgomery 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. They had begun their campaign with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth seeds Madeleine Brooks and Amelia Rajecki of England in the Round of 16, according to Olympics.com.

India’s singles campaign at the tournament had ended on Friday after teenager Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi exited in the quarter-finals. Her run was significant as she became the first Indian since Sania Mirza in 2012 to reach the last eight of a singles draw at a WTA Tour-level event.

Maaya also featured in the doubles competition alongside Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. The Indian pair advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating third seeds Aneta Kucmova and Aneta Laboutkova of Czechia in the opening round.

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However, their campaign ended in the last eight following a defeat to the Dutch-Hungarian combination of Isabelle Haverlag and Panna Udvardy, according to Olympics.com.

Olympian Ankita Raina also competed in the doubles event, partnering Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata. The pair, however, could not progress beyond the opening round, going down 6-1, 6-1 to Australia’s Gabriella Da Silva-Fick and Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva. (ANI)

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