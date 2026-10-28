Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): India's women's cricket team completed a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series against Zimbabwe with a commanding eight-wicket victory in the third and final match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed a five-wicket haul to help India bowl out Zimbabwe for 131 in 39.5 overs before Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide the hosts to victory.

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Having already sealed the three-match series, India delivered another dominant performance to finish the ODI leg on a high. The hosts had also swept the preceding T20I series 3-0.

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After winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat but struggled to build partnerships against India's disciplined bowling attack.

Sayali Satghare provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Loryn Phiri in the second over, before Kranti Gaud removed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano for four in the following over, leaving the visitors in early trouble.

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Vaishnavi then struck to dismiss Beloved Biza for one, before breaking a 27-run partnership by having opener Modester Mupachikwa stumped for 37.

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo attempted to steady the innings, adding 43 runs for the fifth wicket with Chiedza Dhururu, who scored 20 off 39 balls. However, Vaishnavi dismantled the middle order to complete her five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 131.

Satghare and Gaud chipped in with two wickets each, complementing Vaishnavi's decisive spell.

India's chase suffered an early setback when Yastika Bhatia was dismissed by Nomvelo Sibanda off the first ball of the innings, caught by Francisca Chipare.

Harleen Deol made 19 off 19 balls, including four boundaries, before Loryn Phiri dismissed her, leaving India needing a partnership to settle the chase.

Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal then took control, stitching together an unbeaten 74-run stand for the third wicket to take India comfortably past the target.

Rawal remained unbeaten on 59, while Shafali scored 51 not out. The latter sealed the victory in style with a six, completing her half-century in the process as India reached the target with eight wickets in hand.

The emphatic win completed India's clean sweep of the three-match ODI series, following their 3-0 triumph in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

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