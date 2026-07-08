Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 8 (ANI): Argentina president Javier Milei hailed the men's national side after they sealed a quarterfinal spot in the ongoing FIFA World Cup following a remarkable come-from-behind win over a valiant Mohammed Salah-led Egyptian unit at Atlanta on Tuesday.

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From being 0-2 down to scoring three goals within a span of just 13 minutes, the clash between Salah-led underdogs and defending champions Argentina was an absolute heart-stopper, be it as a Messi fan, Salah fan or as a neutral appreciator of the sport. In the end, the big match pedigree and class of the Messi-led side came out on top, and their back-to-back World Cup dream still stays alive.

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Taking to his Instagram, Milei posted a story saying, "Vamos Argentina Carajao" (Come on, Argentina, dammit)"

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Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot. Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

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Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8 (IST)

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