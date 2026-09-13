DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 'Vande Mataram' played before national anthem ahead of 1st Afghanistan vs India T20I

'Vande Mataram' played before national anthem ahead of 1st Afghanistan vs India T20I

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The national song 'Vande Mataram' was played during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, followed by the national anthem.

As both teams lined up for the pre-match proceedings, India's national song 'Vande Mataram' was played first, followed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in July passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote. The Act makes any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence and was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by the opposition MPs.

Advertisement

The Amendment was introduced in the Upper House on July 24. The Act penalises insults to the national flag, the Constitution of India, and the national anthem and the amendment gives Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem. The law has now been officially implemented.

India won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Indian side for his first T20I appearance since IPL 2026, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson coming into the playing XI despite Sooryavanshi’s impressive performances in the Zimbabwe T20I series.

Advertisement

Notably, this is an away series for India, with Afghanistan designated as the official home side despite the matches being played in Delhi.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts