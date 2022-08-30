Vani Kapoor going strong, finishes tied-19th

PTI

Skafto (Sweden): Vani Kapoor secured another solid result as she finished T-19 at the Didriksons Skafto Open. She totalled 2-under 205. Tvesa Malik finished T-38th, Amandeep Drall was T-26th and Diksha Dagar was T-59th. Sweden’s Linn Grant won her fourth LET title of the season with back-to-back birdies on her final two holes.