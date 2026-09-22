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Home / Sports / Vansh Bedi denies links to match-fixing in DPL, calls reports "false and defamatory"

Vansh Bedi denies links to match-fixing in DPL, calls reports "false and defamatory"

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi has addressed the reports surrounding an alleged corrupt approach during the recently concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL), reiterating his position amid the ongoing developments.

Bedi denied reports linking him to allegations of match-fixing involving a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, calling the content circulating on social media and websites false and defamatory.

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Bedi categorically stated that he is not the individual referred to in the report and denied having any involvement in match-fixing or related activities.

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He said his legal team has initiated appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible for the alleged defamatory content. Bedi also urged people to refrain from creating or sharing what he described as false and defamatory material.

"I would like to clarify certain false and defamatory content circulating on social media and websites concerning me. I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity," he wrote in an Instagram post.

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"Any attempt to falsely link me with these allegations is highly defamatory. My legal team is taking appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible. I request everyone to refrain from creating or sharing such false and defamatory content," he added.

Bedi has been associated with Delhi cricket and previously represented Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. He was also picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction ahead of the 2025 season.

The matter has since come under scrutiny, with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) communicating the information available to it to the relevant authorities.

DDCA has clarified that the allegations currently being reported are only allegations and have not been verified or established by any competent authority. DDCA has emphasised that it would be inappropriate to form conclusions or make judgments about any player, individual, or franchise solely based on unverified reports.

"The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," as per a statement from DDCA.

"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations," the statement further added.

The 2026 season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) featured eight teams and was held from July 31 to August 30, culminating in South Delhi Super Starz defeating Central Delhi Kings in the final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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