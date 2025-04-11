Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron hailed spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam for a fine start to his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, calling him a "great value for the investment" for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Vipraj's miserly, economic leg-spin was one of the great highlights of DC's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnnaswammy Stadium on Thursday. He took 2/18 in four overs at an economy rate of 4.5 and his wicket-tally included the prestigious scalp of Virat Kohli and all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Speaking about Vipraj during the 'Match Centre Live', JioStar Expert Varun said, "Vipraj was brilliant tonight, he's a great find for Delhi Capitals. He's contributed both with the ball and, as we've seen, can be destructive with the bat too. Going forward, he is great value for the investment Delhi Capitals made in him. We need more domestic players like him to step up in the IPL and help take their teams over the line."

Advertisement

Also, former South African skipper Mark Boucher also hailed the competition for uncovering young talent, jokingly wishing he "could take a couple of Indian spinners back to South Africa with him."

"There are so many different players stepping up for their teams--many of whom we had not really heard of before, at least not on the international stage. That is the beauty of the IPL- it gives these guys a platform to perform and suddenly announce themselves to the world. India is truly blessed with spinners. I wish I could take a couple back to South Africa with me," he added.

Advertisement

DC got Nigam for Rs 50 lakhs and he was a proven performer in the UPT20 League 2024 for Lucknow Falcons with 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 13.85 and best bowling figures of 5/19.

During his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, he picked up 1/35 and played a fiery cameo of 39 in 15 balls, which helped DC revive their fortunes to chase down 210 runs from a troublesome situation of 65/5. So far, in four matches, he has five wickets at an average of 20.20, an economy rate of 8.41 and best figures of 2/18.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs, with standout knocks played by Phil Salt (37 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Tim David (37* in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes). This happened despite a powerful 61-run stand between Salt and Virat Kohli (22 in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes),

Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but Rahul, along with Tristan Stubbs, showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, consisting of seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23, with four boundaries and a six, in the team's fourth win.

DC is in the second place with four wins in all of their four matches, while RCB sits at fourth spot with three wins in five matches and two losses.

KL secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)