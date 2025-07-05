DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Varun Aaron says England showed right intent, but stokes could have been more aggressive with field placements

Varun Aaron says England showed right intent, but stokes could have been more aggressive with field placements

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron praised England's bowling effort and body language in the first session of Day 4 of the second test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday, but felt that skipper Ben Stokes missed an opportunity to be more aggressive with his field placements early on.

Advertisement

Indian skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood tall as India extended their lead by 357 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday.

At lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 with Shubman Gill 24* and Rishabh Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

Advertisement

While speaking on 'Match Centre Live', Varun Aaron said, "England definitely came out with the right intent, not just in their bowling but in their body language. They hit the right areas and bowled into the deck, taking a cue from India's bowling. But I felt Ben Stokes could've been more aggressive with his field placements, especially in the first five to seven overs. If he had kept more catchers early on, especially when the bowlers were fresh and the overhead conditions favoured them, they could've had Gill or Pant much earlier."

Varun felt India would gladly take the first as they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. He also praised Rishabh Pant's innings, which really elevated the innings to a different level

Advertisement

"India would gladly take that session they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. Rishabh Pant's blitz really elevated the innings to a different level. KL Rahul was watchful, and Karun Nair fell playing the drive -- but credit must go to Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, who bowled well in helpful conditions. This is the kind of bowling England should've brought in the first innings, but it's never too late," he added.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease.

India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. Shubman Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 177/3 (KL Rahul 55, Rishabh Pant 41*; Josh Tongue 2/50). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts