Varun bags 10m air pistol bronze at Cairo World Cup

New Delhi: Teenager Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol competition, opening India’s account at the World Cup in Cairo. The 19-year-old got the better of Sarabjot Singh in a shoot-off after both had tied for the third spot with a score of 250.6. Slovakia’s Juraj Tuzinsky defeated Italy’s Paolo Monna 17-15 to win gold.

Mount Maunganui

England thrash New Zealand with ‘Bazball’ and Broad-side

England’s “Bazball” revolution continued apace as the tourists wrapped up a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test with the best part of two days to spare. It was a first Test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 matches since Brendon “Baz” McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain. The Black Caps were perhaps still shell-shocked after Stuart Broad’s brilliant spell with the pink ball on Saturday evening as they slumped to 126 all out.

New Delhi

Junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa 8-0

The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered a 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in its second match of the tour. Annu (1st and 54th minutes), Rujata Dadaso Pisal (9th), Jyoti Chhatri (26th, 27th and 30th), Deepika Soreng (29th) and Deepika (59th) scored for India.

Paris

Sublime Messi free kick earns PSG 4-3 win over Lille

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick in added time to earn Paris St Germain a 4-3 comeback win over Lille today and lift them eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Manchester

Rashford nets double as Man United see off Leicester

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford’s superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City. Agencies