Varun Chakaravarthy completes 200 T20 wickets during KKR vs RR IPL 2026 match

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has reached a significant career milestone, completing 200 wickets in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

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With this achievement, Chakaravarthy has become the 20th Indian bowler overall to reach the 200-wicket mark in T20 cricket and the 10th Indian spinner to do so, underlining his consistency and impact in the shortest format of the game.

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During the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 clash, the mystery spinner Chakaravarthy produced a stand-out spell for the three-time champions.

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Varun took a three-wicket haul, including key wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46), Dhruv Jurel (5), and the Royals skipper Riyan Parag (12).

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 155/9 after a strong bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 clash in Kolkata on Sunday.

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Varun Chakaravarthy led the attack with a three-wicket haul, also completing his 200th wicket in T20 cricket, while Kartik also picked up three wickets as KKR applied pressure in the middle and death overs. Rajasthan had made a strong start through Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (39), adding 63 runs without loss in the powerplay.

However, KKR pulled things back sharply after the first six overs, with Chakaravarthy dismissing Sooryavanshi and later Riyan Parag, while Sunil Narine removed Jaiswal. A late collapse saw Rajasthan lose momentum, slipping from a promising position to a below-par total.

KKR now need 156 runs to secure their first win of IPL 2026 and keep their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

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