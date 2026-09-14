Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is due to injury: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian spinner Varun Chakravarty has been ruled out of the remainder of the Afghanistan T20I series due to injury, as per sources.

Varun was a crucial force in Team India's first T20I win over Afghanistan by seven wickets, bowling a sensational spell of 1/16 in four overs and cleaning up Darwish Rasooli's stumps with a peach of a delivery.

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However, as per sources, his participation in the series ends here due to an injury. Varun had just returned during the England series in July and had spent many days undergoing rehab for a foot injury at the Central of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, with the injury placing question marks on injury management at Bengaluru, with several Indian stars being hit by injuries as of late.

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This year has been filled with injuries for the Indian spinner, having suffered hairline fracture in his foot and a hand injury during Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2026 IPL campaign. He featured in just 11 matches, taking 11 wickets at an average of 32.72 and economy rate of 8.78, with best figures of 3/14.

This year in 16 T20Is, Varun has taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.15 and an economy rate of 8.94, with best figures of 3/7. This also included a title-winning T20 World Cup campaign, where he finished as joint-highest wicket-taker with pacer Jasprit Bumrah (14 scalps each) despite a massive dip in economy rate and wickets right from the Super Eights phase to the finals.

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He did not feature in the India's tour to Ireland, where the world champions lost 0-2 in a shocker, as he was sidelined due to his rehab process, with spinner Ravi Bishnoi as a placement. He made a return to the squad during the England T20Is, taking a wicket in two matches in which he bowled.

Coming to the match, India opted to field first, with Afghanistan managing 156/8 courtesy a fighting 64* from Azmatullah Omarzai. Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was sensational with the ball. During the chase, Abhishek (82 in 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 33 balls, with five fours and a six) killed the chase with an entertaining 121-run stand for the second wicket. The chase was completed in 13.4 overs. (ANI)

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