VCA announces dates of inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced that the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 15. All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, marking a new chapter in the region's cricketing journey.
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced that the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 15. All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, marking a new chapter in the region's cricketing journey.

The league will feature six franchise teams for men and three for women, showcasing a dynamic mix of emerging cricketers, local heroes, and seasoned players from the Vidarbha region. The tournament aims to provide a high-quality platform for homegrown talent and strengthen the domestic cricket structure in Central India.

Prashant Vaidya, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, said as quoted from a press release by the board, "This is a historic moment for Vidarbha cricket. The inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League is a long-awaited step toward giving our cricketers the exposure, competition, and recognition they deserve. We are committed to making this a world-class tournament and a celebration of local talent."

The VPTL has India pacer and Vidarbha cricket stalwart Umesh Yadav as its League Ambassador. He expressed his enthusiasm about the league's launch, "It's fantastic to see VCA launching this league. I've always believed that Vidarbha has incredible cricketing talent, and this league will give young players the chance to shine on a big stage. I'm waiting to see who rises to the occasion."

Former India women's team captain and pace legend Jhulan Goswami, who is also the League's Ambassador, helping to promote the women's segment, shared her thoughts and said, "Starting a league like this is a visionary move. It's not just about competition--it's about creating a pathway for the future. The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will inspire the next generation of cricketers from this region, and I'm proud to be associated with it."

The VCA confirmed that the further details of the tournament shall be revealed in the coming days. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

