Vedanta & CFI successfully conclude Tour-De-Thar, celebrating endurance

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Vedanta Limited, India's leading energy transition metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power, and technology conglomerate and The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) successfully concluded the inaugural Vedanta Tour de Thar, India's first desert endurance cycling race. The races were flagged off by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice and Vedanta leadership alongside dignitaries, govt. officials and prominent personalities. This initiative brought together close to 800 professional cyclists, enthusiasts, adventure riders, and international participants for a landmark event in the Thar Desert at Bikaner, Rajasthan, as per a release.

Through Vedanta's Cycle For Zero Hunger initiative, the participants' close to 1 Lakh km ridden were converted into Poshan Packs, providing nutritious supplements for children at Vedanta's Nand Ghars across 16 states. Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, 10,000 Nand Ghars across 16 states are transforming rural India by providing nutrition, healthcare, and early childhood education for children, alongside skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities for women.

Vedanta Tour de Thar offered multiple race categories designed to challenge athletes of all skill levels. Riders competed across 100 km and 200 km formats, with several prominent national and international athletes including Ashok Tyagi (U-23 National champion), Naman Kapil (Asian Games Indian Representative), Nilesh Kumar (Multiple time national champion, Indian Airforce), and over 240 professional national cyclists taking part in the event.

Recognising the event's role in promoting sports and sustainable tourism in Rajasthan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law & Justice, said "Vedanta Tour de Thar showcases the immense potential of Rajasthan as a destination for endurance sports while also promoting eco-tourism and cultural heritage. As part of Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, the participation of athletes from across India and overseas reflects growing interest in desert sport, and I commend CFI and Vedanta for creating a platform that supports both athletic excellence and community welfare through Cycle For Zero Hunger," as quoted from a release.

Barnali Mahela, secured first position in the 100 km female challenge, while Harsh Pawar secured first position in the 100 km male challenge in the Amateur category. Arpitaketan Pandya dominated the 200km female challenge along with Anup Pawar, who dominated 200km male challenge in the Amateur category. In the Elite category, Sahil Kumar secured the first place in 100 km male challenge and Swasti Singh secured the first place in 100 km female challenge.

Barnali Mahela, winner of the 100 km solo women's division, said, "The inaugural Tour de Thar was unforgettable. The desert tested our endurance, but local support kept us going. Proud to race for Indian cycling's future and #CycleForZeroHunger. Teaming up for this challenge was intense and exhilarating."

"Vedanta Tour de Thar has shown what is possible when sport, sustainability, and community purpose come together. What makes this edition truly special is its contribution to our Cycle For Zero Hunger initiative, where every kilometer covered translates into Poshan Packs for children at Nand Ghars. We are proud to support an event that not only pushes human potential but also nourishes the next generation," said Vedanta spokesperson.

Beginning from Norangdesar and concluding at Deshnok near Bikaner, cyclists navigated varying desert conditions marked by strong winds, sandy gradients, and high daytime temperatures. The event engaged local communities through cultural showcases, heat-safety orientation, and desert biodiversity awareness activities, reaching more than 10,000 beneficiaries while staying aligned with Vedanta's vision of a greener future through various eco-friendly initiatives and a 2-day sustainability expo.

Vedanta Tour De Thar is a transformative initiative that has laid the foundation for an annual desert endurance event centred on sport, sustainability, community engagement and welfare. (ANI)

