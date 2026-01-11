DT
Home / Sports / Vedanta Kalinga Lancers move to top spot after clinching 1-1 (3-1 SO) win against HIL GC in the Men's Hockey India League

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers move to top spot after clinching 1-1 (3-1 SO) win against HIL GC in the Men's Hockey India League

ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Vedanta Kalinga Lancers prevailed against HIL GC, clinching a 3-1 win in the shootout after the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday, as per a release.

Ajeet Yadav (19') and Alexander Hendrickx (23') scored for their respective sides in regulation time. Notably, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers didn't concede a single penalty corner throughout the contest. With that result, they move to the top of the table in the Men's HIL.

HIL GC dictated terms in the opening exchanges of this contest, dominating possession as they played most of the game in their opponents half. However, they couldn't quite make any significant inroads despite the six circle entries they managed. To their credit, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers held their shape, registering six circle entries of their own while playing on the counter attack. They did earn the first real opportunity of the game with a penalty corner, but couldn't make it count in a goalless first quarter.

After a cagey first quarter that saw neither side register a shot, HIL GC took the lead from their first attempt on target in the second quarter. Captain Hardik Singh orchestrated the move from midfield before Ajeet Yadav (19') tapped in his effort from close range to break the deadlock. The Lancers looked for an instant response with a couple of shots on goal and six penalty corners in a span of a couple of minutes. They eventually found a way past HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo courtesy of a powerful dragflick from Alexander Hendrickx (23'), levelling the scores at half time.

The second half began in a similar manner to the first, with HIL GC retaining possession and working the ball neatly in search of an opening. The Lancers, on the other hand, continued to look dangerous on the break and came close to taking the lead through Alexander Hendrickx before being denied by James Mazarelo, who was colossal in goal for HIL GC. There was nothing to separate the two sides after an end-to-end third quarter.

Heading into the final quarter, the two teams remained relentless in their pursuit in search of a winner. HIL GC only registered three circle entries, while Vedanta Kalinga Lancers only managed to register two circle entries in the final quarter. With neither side mustering an attempt on target, the game had to be decided through a shootout.

The shootout was a tense encounter with both goalkeepers standing tall in goal. After conceding a goal on their respective first attempts, James Mazarelo and Jed Snowden denied the next two takers. Arthur Van Doren held his nerve for the Lancers before Ajeet Yadav missed for HIL GC, allowing Dilpreet Singh to seal the deal for the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the shootout. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

