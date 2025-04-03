Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, smashing a quickfire 60 off just 28 balls. Despite struggling early on, he found his rhythm and delivered a match-defining knock, ensuring KKR posted a formidable 200/6.

Reflecting on his innings and the pitch conditions, Iyer admitted that the Eden Gardens surface played differently than he expected.

"The ball was holding on a bit, not the Eden (Gardens pitch) I am used to playing at. We feel we have a good score, a very competitive score (on the board)," he said after his knock, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer, who had failed to make an impact in the first few games of the season, was determined to settle in before accelerating.

"I did not get a lot of runs in the first two games, so just wanted to get a feel of the wicket. Credit has to go to them (Rahane and Raghuvanshi) for the way they handled (the early phase). They (SRH) bowled well, and the ball was holding. The message was to take your time and then go all-out," he explained.

His innings, which featured seven boundaries and three sixes, came at a crucial time for KKR, forming a vital 91-run partnership with Rinku Singh. The duo's explosive hitting in the final overs helped KKR reach the 200-run mark.

Iyer also spoke about the importance of playing domestic cricket, which he believes helps players adapt to different challenges.

"BCCI has now made it mandatory to play domestic and that is an opportunity for all of us, to go up against new bowlers. It is a challenge to play domestic and I don't miss a chance to go and even play club cricket," he added.

Coming to the first innings, Batting first, KKR had a rocky beginning as Quinton de Kock fell early for 1, dismissed by SRH skipper Pat Cummins. Sunil Narine followed soon after, managing 7 runs before being sent back, leaving KKR at 16/2 within the first 2.3 overs.

However, captain Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the innings with a crucial 81-run partnership. Rahane played an aggressive knock of 38 off 27 balls, striking four sixes and a boundary before being dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari.

Raghuvanshi, continuing his fine form, registered his second Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty, scoring 50 off 32 balls with five fours and two sixes. His dismissal at 12.4 overs left KKR at 106/4, putting pressure on the middle order.

With KKR looking uncertain to reach 200, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh took charge.

Rinku Singh provided solid support with an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, smashing four boundaries and a six. Their 91-run stand shifted the tide in KKR's favour, helping them accelerate in the death overs.

Iyer's blistering knock ended in the final over when Harshal Patel dismissed him, but by then, KKR had already ensured a competitive total. Andre Russell had minimal impact with the bat, but his contribution wasn't needed, given the explosive finish by Iyer and Rinku.

SRH's bowlers had a mixed outing, with wickets spread evenly. Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis each picked up a wicket but struggled to contain KKR's late onslaught.

With 201 runs required for victory, SRH now faces a tough task to chase down the target and secure their second win of IPL 2025. (ANI)

