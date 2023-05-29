Verstappen & Red Bull keep foot on gas

Monaco, May 28
Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory win at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and extended his championship lead today.
Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was a season’s best second for Aston Martin as he collected a fifth podium in six races, while Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured third place and a rare podium for Alpine.
For most of the race, Verstappen coasted on a dry and narrow track where overtaking is the hardest in F1.
But an incident-free race in Monaco is rare and heavy rain played havoc with about 20 of the 78 laps left. — AP
