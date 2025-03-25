"Very emotional moment for me...": Siraj on wearing GT jersey for first time

New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has said that the first time he wore Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for him as it's been seven years playing for RCB.

"The first time I wore this Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for me, as it's been seven years playing for RCB, but now it's a new season, and I don't feel like I am in a new team. The atmosphere is very good here. For two years, I have performed really well here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch on this ground helps the fast bowlers," Siraj said, according to a video posted by IPL.

He also spoke his not being part of India's team selection for Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

"When you play for the country, you develop confidence, and a player wants to play an ICC event. I was not able to digest it in the starting phase, but Rohit Bhai did what was best for the team. Rohit is a very experienced player. He knew in Dubai spinners would be used much more, so he decided this. During this break, I worked on my fitness and bowling. I felt very good; we won the ICC Champions Trophy," Siraj said.

After playing one season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, where he took 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was purchased by RCB for Rs 2.6 crore. He participated in 87 matches for them, securing 83 wickets at an average of 31. 45, with his best figures being 4/21.

Advertisement

He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker following Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139). During his time with RCB, Siraj reached the playoffs four times but was unable to secure a trophy. The 2023 season was his most successful for RCB, as he got 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19. 74 with his best figures recorded on 4/21.

In the previous season, Siraj took 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33. 07, RCB saw a remarkable improvement in the second half of the season, transforming from winning only one of their initial eight matches to clinching six consecutive victories to secure a spot in the playoffs.

They were defeated by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator. Siraj's final competitive cricket match was against Vidarbha in January, where he took four wickets over both innings in their Ranji Trophy encounter. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)