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Home / Sports / "Very good, very productive": Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hails Indian players after six-wicket win over Sri Lanka XI in warm-up fixture

"Very good, very productive": Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hails Indian players after six-wicket win over Sri Lanka XI in warm-up fixture

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 10 (ANI): India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised the team's performance in their warm-up match against Sri Lanka, describing the game as a highly productive outing ahead of the two-match Test series, starting August 15.

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India secured a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their only practice fixture, with players from both batting and bowling departments getting valuable game time.

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Gill made a return to the action during the final day of the warm-up clash, scoring a quick 44 in 54 balls, laying the foundation of an easy 207-run chase for India that will give them plenty of morale ahead of the two-match Test series starting from August 15 onwards at Galle.

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Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Kotak said the intensity shown by the bowlers and batters made the practice match more beneficial than regular training sessions.

"I think it was very good, very productive because if we practice four more days, I don't think it will be as good as the practice match because bowlers bowled with good intensity. I think batters batted well and we actually tried that everyone, even bowlers, get to bat and all the bowlers get enough loading what is required," Kotak said.

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Highlighting individual performances, Kotak praised all-round efforts from the players and specifically mentioned Gurnoor Singh and Mohammed Siraj for their power-hitting display.

"It's been very good. I would say Gurnoor and Siraj hitting sixes, three to four-four sixes," he added.

Kotak also lauded Devdutt Padikkal's batting performance and appreciated the efforts of India's fast bowlers, who delivered strong spells despite limited assistance from the pitch.

"I think Devdutt batted really well, the way Gurnoor also bowled, and our fast bowlers put a lot of effort on the wicket where there was nothing. All the pacers put a lot of effort. I think it was all in all a very good practice match. But for me, Devdutt's innings was also really good," he said.

Sri Lanka XI posted 363/8 declared in the first innings, with Ravindu Rasantha, Nishan Fernando and Sonal Dinusha scoring half-centuries. India's Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

In reply, India declared at 357/6, with Devdutt Padikkal starring with an unbeaten 142 off 164 balls. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar also contributed with the bat.

Sri Lanka XI declared their second innings at 200/6, setting India a target of 207 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill provided a strong start, while Jadeja, Pant and Mohammed Siraj helped India chase down the target in 45 overs with a six-wicket win. Siraj smashed an unbeaten 32 off 15 balls, including four sixes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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