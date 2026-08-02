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Home / Sports / "Very happy to win medal for India": Mirabai Chanu after historic 3rd CWG Gold

"Very happy to win medal for India": Mirabai Chanu after historic 3rd CWG Gold

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India's weightlifting contingent returned to New Delhi after a successful campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, with Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu expressing pride in winning Gold, her third successive yellow metal for the country and overall the fourth medal since the 2014 edition of the multi-sport event.

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She had won Silver in the 2014 edition of the CWG."I am very happy that I have won a medal for India and I feel very proud as I belong to Manipur. So, I am very happy that I have achieved something for India," Chanu said after arriving in Delhi.

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Mirabai was also welcomed at the Delhi airport by the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee.

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Chief National Coach of the Indian weightlifting team Vijay Sharma lauded the contingent's performance and hailed Chanu's exceptional achievement.

"I am extremely happy with our team's performance. The weightlifting performance has been quite good. Mirabai is exceptional. She is the only woman--not just in India but in the entire world--to have won medals in four consecutive Commonwealth Games. This has been made possible solely through her discipline and dedication," Sharma said.

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Sharma also outlined the team's next priority, saying the focus would now shift towards the Asian Games. "Right now, an Asian Games medal is the most important thing for me. We will strive for that."

Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won the silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, expressed happiness at her achievement and thanked those who welcomed the returning athletes.

"I am very happy to win this medal, and I am also very happy that everyone has come here to welcome us," Yadav said.

Rishikanta Singh, who claimed silver in the men's 60kg category, said the achievement had motivated him to perform better in future competitions.

"I am feeling more motivated for the future events. My next goal is to play even better in the upcoming games," he said.

Lovepreet Singh, who secured silver in the men's +110kg heavyweight category, said now his focus is the Asian Games starting next month in Japan.

"Now, my goal is to prepare well for the Asian Games and win a medal," Lovepreet said.

India wrapped up their weightlifting campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with a total of eight medals, comprising one gold, six silver and one bronze.

India's medal winners in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 included Mirabai Chanu, who won gold in the women's 48kg category. Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur secured silver medals in the women's 53kg and 69kg categories, respectively, while Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Lovepreet Singh also won silver medals in the men's 60kg, 65kg, 79kg and +110kg categories, respectively. Bindyarani Devi added a bronze medal in the women's 58kg category. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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