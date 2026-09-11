‘Very impressed with Dutch players in ETPL’: Amsterdam Flames player Tim David

Dublin [Ireland], September 11 (ANI): Amsterdam Flames player Tim David has praised the quality of Dutch players in the squad and said the opportunity to play cricket in a new part of the world has made the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 an exciting experience.

Amsterdam Flames and Tim David have made an impressive start to their inaugural campaign in the ICC-sanctioned ETPL, a joint initiative involving Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Netherlands (KNCB), with the big-hitter playing match-winning knocks for the side during the Voorburg leg, according to a press release.

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Speaking to ETPL at the start of the Ireland leg, Tim David shared his thoughts on being part of the league in its first edition, the quality of the local players in the Amsterdam Flames squad, and what success would mean for him and the team beyond winning the trophy.

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Tim David said he is enjoying the opportunity to play cricket in a new part of the world, describing the inaugural ETPL as an exciting experience that allows him to make new friends, work with new teammates and contribute to the Amsterdam Flames.

“It’s great to be playing cricket in a different part of the world. We certainly haven’t had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket in Holland, Scotland or Ireland. So, as an overseas player, it’s an attractive part of the world to come and play in, and to be able to make new friends, have new teammates and hopefully have an impact for a team over in this part of the world is pretty exciting.”

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David praised the quality of the Dutch players in the Amsterdam Flames squad, highlighting their skill and ability to adapt to local conditions. He said he was impressed by their performances and looked forward to seeing more from them in Ireland.

“Yeah, I have been very impressed with them. Not that we didn’t know these players were good, but to be able to play up close with the Dutch players and see their skill level, and how they adapt their game to those conditions at that ground in Voorburg, is very impressive. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing those guys as we go through Ireland. But yes, it’s a very impressive place, and I hope we get to keep seeing the best of them,” he said.

David said he values the opportunity to learn from Amsterdam Flames co-owners Steve Waugh and Jamie Dwyer, drawing on their experience of handling challenges and succeeding at the highest level.

“I think anytime you get to rub shoulders with someone who’s had such a successful career and been a part of successful teams, there’s certainly something you can learn from them. So, that’s both Jamie Dwyer and Steve Waugh, our owners here at the Amsterdam Flames. It’s pretty cool to be a part of a team with them, and there are different challenges that come up in all team environments. Those guys have certainly seen a lot of those challenges throughout their long careers, and they were the best as well in their own individual pursuits. So, to be able to try and get a little bit of knowledge from them, or just see how they go about things, is pretty cool,” he said.

David said success would mean more than winning the trophy; he would consider the campaign a success if his teammates enjoyed the experience, learned from it and valued having him as part of the team. He also believes the inaugural season will provide a strong foundation for the ETPL’s future growth.

Currently, the Flames are positioned fourth on the ETPL points table, having won three matches in their seven games so far, with one match yielding no result.

“I think within the team, if I could walk away from this competition and all the guys in my team say they enjoyed being a part of the team with me, if they had a good time and felt like they learned something, or enjoyed themselves throughout this period, then that’s a massive win for me. I think with it being the first year, it’s only going to grow from here, so there’ll be a lot of positives to build upon. But certainly, from my side, apart from winning the tournament, it would be if my teammates had a great time and hopefully enjoyed my company,” he said. (ANI)

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