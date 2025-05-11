"Very pleased to have contributed": Sneh Rana after being named 'Player of the Series' in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 11 (ANI): Sneh Rana reached a high point on Sunday as she was named 'Player of the Series' in the Women's ODI Tri-Series, following India's emphatic 97-run win over Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

The seasoned all-rounder was at the heart of India's bowling success throughout the tournament, finishing with 15 wickets in just five matches. Her performances included a stunning five-wicket haul (5/43) against South Africa and a decisive 4/38 in the final that derailed Sri Lanka's chase of a daunting 343-run target.

"I am very pleased to have contributed," Rana said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"After coming after so many months, I worked very hard, so I'm very grateful. The plan was simple - just stick to pace-off deliveries and yorkers. Worked with the bowling coach a lot, and it worked out," she added.

India had earlier posted 342/7, led by Smriti Mandhana's superb 116. While the batting laid the foundation, it was Rana's disciplined bowling that ensured Sri Lanka never got into the contest.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Rana expressed confidence in her team's form and unity.

"(World Cup) Very confident, especially in my team, who worked so hard and played brilliantly," she added.

Brief score: India Women 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47; Sugandika Kumari 2/59) vs. Sri Lanka Women 245 in 48.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 51, Nilakshika Silva 48; Sneh Rana 4/38). (ANI)

