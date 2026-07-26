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Home / Sports / "Very proud of his achievement": Weightlifter Rishikanta's family proud despite missing gold at CWG 2026

"Very proud of his achievement": Weightlifter Rishikanta's family proud despite missing gold at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 26 (ANI): The family of Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Chanambam Rishikanta Singh expressed pride in the Indian weightlifter's achievement despite narrowly missing out on gold with his personal-best performance in Glasgow.

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Rishikanta clinched the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 264kg (121kg snatch and 143kg clean and jerk), giving India its first silver medal of the Games. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan won gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273 kg, while Kenya's Joshua Mboya claimed bronze with 260 kg.

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Speaking from Imphal, Rishikanta's younger brother, Chanambam Premchandra, said the family had hoped for gold but was delighted with the result.

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"I expected the gold medal from my brother, but unfortunately he got a silver medal, but I am very proud of his achievement," said Premchandra.

Rishikanta's sister-in-law, Chanambam Ongbi Ichan, said the family was overjoyed to see his years of dedication pay off on the international stage.

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"We got very excited and happy that his hard work has come to fruition. My in-laws were also very excited and happy," Ongbi Ichan told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rishikanta in a post on X, praising the weightlifter's determination and wishing him continued success.

He wrote on X, "Very proud of Indian lifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam for winning a Silver Medal and also achieving his personal best. His determination and outstanding performance have brought immense joy to the nation. May he continue to scale greater heights and inspire many young athletes. Best wishes for his future endeavours!"

Rishikanta's silver was India's second medal of the Glasgow Games after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze and came before Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu secured the country's first gold medal by winning the women's 48 kg weightlifting title.

The 60kg competition saw Rishikanta produce one of the finest performances of his career. He successfully lifted 116kg and 119kg before clearing a personal-best 121kg in the snatch, breaking the Commonwealth Games snatch record. Kasdan, however, matched the effort to leave the two lifters level after the opening discipline.

Rishikanta then opened the clean and jerk with a successful 143 kg lift to briefly move into the overall lead. Kasdan responded with lifts of 145 kg and 149 kg before sealing the gold medal with a Games-record-152 kg effort.

The Indian needed 151kg on his final attempt to overtake the Malaysian but, despite completing the clean, was unable to lock out the jerk, finishing with a memorable silver medal and a new personal best. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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