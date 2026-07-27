"Very proud of my efforts": Gyaneshwari Yadav after winning silver medal at CWG 2026

Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav expressed happiness over her efforts after she produced a memorable performance in her Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a silver medal in the women's 53kg category in Glasgow on Monday, after a thrilling contest against Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who won gold.

Advertisement

Gyaneshwari said her primary goal was to give her best at the games and noted that she had also drawn inspiration from Mirabai Chanu's gold medal.

Advertisement

Mirabai Chanu clinched the women's 48kg title at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday to complete a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Her victory also earned India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

Advertisement

"My motive was to give my best. I am very proud of my efforts, which helped me secure a silver medal. Mirabai Chanu winning the gold medal motivated me a lot. Coaches supported me a lot," Gyaneshwari told the reporters in Glasgow.

Gyaneshwari's silver medal lifted India's tally to five medals, comprising one gold, three silvers and one bronze, adding to the country's strong showing at the Games.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting multiple Games records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih.

The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk. The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased exceptional strength and technique.

Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap to Didih.

With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total.

Despite missing out on the top spot, Gyaneshwari's silver medal marked a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)