Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka invoked laughter around the room during the captain's press conference hours before the Asia Cup opener by expressing that he felt "very sleepy". But his subtle joke highlighted the brutal truth about the journey that he had travelled to be present for the sub-continent's biggest cricketing tournament.

Advertisement

"Right now, I'm feeling very sleepy. I should answer this question tomorrow, I think. It's really hard to play back-to-back games and then travel straightaway. I think we actually need a couple of days off. I hope the coach will give us [that]," Asalanka said with a wry smile as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It's important to take care of our fitness. And we all know it's really hot out there. For me, it's really important to stay fresh and give 100 per cent in the first game," he added.

Advertisement

The fortune is on Sri Lanka's side, considering they have a four-day break before opening their campaign against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka is once again featuring in the 'group of death', just like their previous appearances in the marquee event.

The Lions are placed in Group B, alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, which will open the campaign against Hong Kong later on Tuesday, recently wrapped up a Tri Series against Pakistan and the UAE, but in the same part of the globe.

Advertisement

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan didn't indulge in complaining about the demanding logistics. Rashid and his troops concluded the series on Sunday in Sharjah and returned to the field less than 48 hours later for the Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi.

"Well, I don't think it's ideal - that's what we were discussing [with the other captains] before as well. To play in Abu Dhabi and stay here in Dubai for all three games... It's different. But as professional cricketers, we have to accept these things," Rashid said.

"Once you enter the ground, you tend to forget everything else. In other countries, we often fly two-three hours and go straight to the game. I remember flying from Bangladesh to the US once and playing straightaway," he added.

Considering the trip from one venue to the other and training sessions under sweltering heat where the temperature has reached 40 degrees Celsius even in the evening, Rashid is focused on what he and his side can control.

"You have to be well-prepared and mentally very strong, that's why we are professionals. If you start complaining about these things, about travelling a lot, it affects your performance on the field. For us, the focus is to put in the effort once we step inside. Wherever we go, we try to forget whatever happens outside and adapt. The most important thing is to give 100 per cent and win the game," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)