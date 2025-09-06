"Very soon....,": Secretary Saikia addresses future of BCCI President

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the uncertainty revolving around the future of the board's president after Roger Binny completed his tenure and announced that the Indian cricket board will reveal its next course of action in the next two days.

Binny vacated the role after he turned 70 in July. According to the BCCI constitution, any office bearer has to leave the position after crossing the age of 70. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) before the end of September. In the upcoming AGM, there are high speculations that the next presidential candidacy will be discussed.

"Very soon, there will be a notice coming out regarding the next course of action. And also, the AGM is due before September 30. BCCI is going to follow its constitution, which is in place. According to the constitution, we have to conduct our AGM before the end of September every year. So this year also, there will be no deviation. We'll have our AGM before September 30. And the notice regarding the exact date, time, and venue will be issued in a day or two," Saikia told ANI.

When reports of Binny's departure started to surface on social media in June, vice-president Rajeev Shukla emerged as the top candidate for the role. Sources said that Shukla, who is going to turn 66 next week, would assume the president's role on an interim basis. Sources also indicated that in the upcoming AGM, Shukla could stand for the post of full-time president in the elections.

However, at that time, Shukla denied the reports and classified them as "useless talks". For Shukla, taking over the position on an interim basis is a procedural matter; there is nothing more to it. "These are useless talks. When one spot is about to get vacant, the person next in line gets the interim charge before the election. It is a procedural thing," Shukla told ANI.

Roger was elected as the 36th president of BCCI in October 2022, replacing ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who completed his three-year tenure. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

During his presidency, India won two white-ball titles: the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's franchise cricket league modelled after the highly successful cash-rich IPL. (ANI)

