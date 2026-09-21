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Home / Sports / "Very special for me": Parth Mane reflects on maiden Asian Games medal after shooting silver

"Very special for me": Parth Mane reflects on maiden Asian Games medal after shooting silver

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Indian shooter Parth Rakesh Mane described his silver medal-winning performance in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026 as a special achievement and a valuable learning experience.

Parth, who won the medal alongside Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon, said the podium finish was significant as it was his first Asian Games medal and his maiden medal at a senior international event.

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"This is definitely an important medal for me, and a valuable learning experience. It's very special to me because it's my first Asian Games medal and my first medal at a senior international event. So, it's definitely something very special for me," Parth told ANI after winning the silver medal.

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India has so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle, while India's men's 10m air rifle team also claimed silver. Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil subsequently added silver and bronze, respectively, in the individual event.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Indian contingent after arriving at the Games, including logistical and accommodation issues, Parth said the squad adapted well and focused on their performances.

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"Definitely, it feels great. There were certainly difficulties right after arriving, but I think that's normal. Organising and hosting Games of this scale is not an easy task for any host nation. Minor hiccups are bound to happen, but we managed and adapted well," he said.

"We recovered from it really well. Our team physios and our strength and conditioning trainers helped us bounce back effectively, and here we are--ready and performing," the shooter added.

Parth also highlighted India's strong start in shooting at the continental event, saying the sport has once again provided early momentum to the country's medal campaign.

"It feels wonderful. Shooting usually sets the campaign in motion. Last time as well, shooting opened India's medal tally, and this time too, shooting has brought the opening medals. So, it definitely feels like something special," he said.

Looking ahead, Parth said his immediate focus is on the mixed team event with Elavenil Valarivan, before shifting attention towards the World Championships in Doha.

"My next immediate goal is tomorrow's mixed team event alongside Ela didi [Elavenil Valarivan]. I am looking forward to that and staying fully focused on it. After this, we have the World Championships in Doha. So I'm also preparing for that," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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