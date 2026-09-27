"Very strong opponent who got things right": Abhay Singh after missing squash gold at Asian Games

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Indian squash player Abhay Singh expressed his disappointment after missing out on the men’s singles gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 but credited Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow for delivering a strong performance in the final.

Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to the Malaysian in the men's singles final on Sunday. Abhay, ranked 26th in the world, was unable to match the world No. 17's consistency in the gold-medal clash as Eain Yow completed a straight-game victory to defend his Asian Games title.

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Speaking to ANI after his final loss, Abhay credited Ng Eain Yow for playing a strong game, adding that he did not feel much went wrong from his side.

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“A bit disappointed, hopefully, next week we can put things in order and come back with a better medal. I don't think much went wrong on my end. I think I came up against a very strong opponent who got things right today. So all credit to him,” he said.

Looking ahead, Abhay said he remains focused on future challenges, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, while aiming for further success in team events at the ongoing Asian Games.

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“Really looking forward to what's coming ahead with LA and hopefully the Commonwealth Games in India as well. We have a gold medal to try and win next week, so we're not really looking forward to anything else,” he said.

Notably, 18-year-old Anahat Singh also secured a silver medal for the nation in squash women's singles competition, losing the gold medal clash. Anahat lost to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam 3-0 on Sunday.

Abhay backed Anahat after her defeat in the women’s singles final, saying the 18-year-old deserves support following her performance against an experienced opponent.

“I think we need to give the girl credit. She's only 18 years old. Um, she's come up against a very experienced opponent who she's struggled with a few times, but, you know, she has a long, long, long way to go and I think it's very important that everyone pats her on the back and gives her some, you know, makes it a very good environment for her. I know how she is. She's going to be tough on herself, but, you know, at times like this, the athlete needs as much support as they can get,” he said.

Meanwhile, squash head coach Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu said he was proud of the players’ performances but added that he was not satisfied with only the silver medal, as the team events are still ahead and India hopes to do better.

"I am proud of the way our players have performed...I wouldn't say I am satisfied with just the silver medal; however, the team events are still to come. We hope to do even better going forward," he said. (ANI)

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