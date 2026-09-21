DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Very surprised if we don’t see him": Conrad positive on Rabada’s Australia Test return

"Very surprised if we don’t see him": Conrad positive on Rabada’s Australia Test return

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has given the latest update on Kagiso Rabada's fitness, with the fast bowler working through rehabilitation on a right hamstring injury sustained during South Africa's training in mid-August ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship series against Australia.

The injury already ruled Rabada out of this month's ODI series against Australia, leaving his availability for the Tests in question ahead of South Africa's home summer, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

However, while speaking to the ICC, coach Conrad has provided a positive update on his pace spearhead's recovery.

Advertisement

"It's going quite nicely, the rehab and the programs that he's on. I'd be very surprised if we didn't see him during the Test series," Conrad said.

"He's such a huge player for us, but he seems to reserve his best for Australia. So I'm pretty confident that we'll see KG (Rabada). There's still a little bit of work to be done," he added.

Advertisement

South Africa's three-Test series against Australia, starting 9 October, comes just over a year after the two sides met in the final of the 2023-25 WTC, which the Proteas won by five wickets at Lord's.

South Africa currently sit second in the WTC 2025-27 standings behind leaders Australia, with matches at Kingsmead in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha and Newlands in Cape Town. The series could be pivotal in the two sides’ final fate in the ongoing cycle, and the Proteas will be hoping their chief bowling threat will be ready in time for action.

Rabada has taken 58 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia at an average of 21.39, including a nine-wicket match haul in the 2025 WTC Final at Lord's and would be gunning to continue that form against their closest rivals on the WTC points table.

Conrad added that a final call would come in soon, once Rabada has had a further stretch of treatment, with the team unwilling to risk his fitness given the demanding summer ahead.

"I think we'll obviously have a really good idea close this week sometime, when he'll have had a few weeks of intensive treatment. By all accounts, things are looking really good," he added. "But KG is an absolute superstar. He's a real specimen, and he tends to recover quicker than the rest do. I'm very optimistic but I'm led by the medical team, so my optimism counts for nought when it comes to medical."

Asked whether the Proteas could cope without him, Conrad pointed to recent series wins without other key players.

"You don't replace someone like KG at the drop of a hat,” he noted. “But I think we've shown in the past, and this is what this team has really been about, that whoever needs to step up is able to do that.

"Yes, conditions are different here, but we did some wonderful things in India without KG. Even in Pakistan without our best player and best batter in Temba, we managed to find a way, and I think that's the hallmark of the side. So obviously having KG will be massive for us, but I'm pretty confident that if he weren't around, we've got enough stocks for guys to step up yet," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts