icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Veteran Joshna Chinappa, teen star Anahat Singh to lead India's squash squad in Asian Games 2026

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, teen star Anahat Singh to lead India's squash squad in Asian Games 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:29 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India on Monday named an eight-member squash squad for the 2026 Asian Games, with veteran Joshna Chinappa set to make her seventh consecutive appearance at the continental showpiece.

Advertisement

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the squash events scheduled at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena between September 23 and October 3, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Selected following trials conducted at the ISTA Academy in Chennai, the Indian squad combines experience and emerging talent.

Advertisement

Leading the contingent is 39-year-old Joshna, one of India's most accomplished squash players, alongside teenage sensation , who continues to establish herself as one of the sport's brightest young prospects.

The squad reflects India's intent to build on its recent success on the continental stage, blending seasoned campaigners with a new generation of players eager to make their mark at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

This year's edition carries added significance as the men's and women's singles champions will secure qualification spots for the LA 2028 Olympics, where squash will make its debut.

India's challenge in the singles events will be led by Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani in the men's draw, while rising star Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will represent the country in the women's competition.

For the mixed doubles event, India has named two partnerships: the experienced duo of Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, alongside the pairing of Shameena Riaz and Suraj Chand. The combinations offer a balance of experience and youthful energy as India looks to mount a strong medal challenge at the Games.

India's Asian Games 2026 squash squad

Men: Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Chand.

Women: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa, Shameena Riaz. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts