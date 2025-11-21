DT
Home / Sports / Veteran pacer returns to West Indies squad for NZ Tests

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
St John's [Antigua], November 21 (ANI): West Indies named a 15-man squad for the next month's three-match Test series against New Zealand, with veteran pacer Kemar Roach securing a recall in the absence of first-choice pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, while right-arm seamer Ojay Shields earns a maiden call-up following a string of solid performances for West Indies A against South Africa A.

All-rounder Kavem Hodge is also recalled to the 15-player group for the Test series that commences in Christchurch on December 1, with spinner Khary Pierre omitted from the squad, as per ICC.

The three-match series will provide the Caribbean side with the opportunity to earn their first points in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, and West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe is confident his side is up to the task.

"New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation. The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces," Bascombe said.

"That level of intentional preparation, combined with the advantage of several squad members already in New Zealand for the white-ball portion of the tour gaining valuable time to acclimate, means this group goes into this series as well-prepared as any West Indies squad to tour there in recent years," he added.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

Series schedule:

First Test: December 1-5, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Second Test: December 9-13, Basin Reserve, Wellington

Third Test: December 17-21, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

