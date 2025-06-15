DT
Veteran sports scribe Lall dies

Veteran sports scribe Lall dies

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:40 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kuldip Singh Lall
Kuldip Singh Lall, a former national-level walker and veteran sports journalist, passed away in his sleep early this morning.

His wife, Surinder Kaur, was by his side at the time of his passing.

He started his journalism career with The Tribune, North India’s leading English daily, and later contributed regularly to The Indian Express and Sportstar, the renowned sports magazine published by the Hindu group. His writing was marked by insight, accuracy, and an unwavering dedication to promoting Indian athletics.

