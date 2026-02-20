DT
Home / Sports / Veteran umpire dies after bee attack during cricket match in Unnao

Veteran umpire dies after bee attack during cricket match in Unnao

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A veteran cricket umpire, Manik Gupta, lost his life after a bee attack during a cricket match at the Sapru Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Manik was a distinguished umpire in the Kanpur cricket circuit and was also associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association.

After finishing his match, Manik went to meet a fellow umpire during a drinks break when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked everyone present, Manik's brother Amit Kumar Gupta told ANI. He added that while trying to escape, Manik lost his balance and fell, and the bees swarmed over him. Notably, Manik had been umpiring for about 30 years and was a state panel umpire.

"His match had ended, and his fellow umpire was umpiring in a separate match. Manik went to him during the drinks break. They were both having tea, and a swarm of bees came from behind and attacked everyone present. He lost his balance and fell while trying to outrun the bees. The whole swarm of bees attacked him. Others were also attacked by the bees. He was umpiring for around 30 years. He was a state panel umpire," said Amit Kumar Gupta while speaking to ANI.

Umpire Manik Gupta's fellow Umpire, Jagdish Sharma, said, "We were attacked by a swarm of bees during the drinks break. We ran, but since Manik bhai was older, he couldn't outrun the bees. While everyone lay on the ground, the bees attacked all those present. Manik was severely attacked."

Umpire Manik Gupta's neighbour, Bhartendu Puri, said that Manik Gupta devoted his entire life to umpiring and supporting his family. He described him as fully dedicated to cricket, calling the incident unfortunate, and noted that he was a distinguished umpire and a member of the Kanpur Cricket Association.

"He has done umpiring his whole life and provided for his family. He was wholly dedicated to cricket. It is an unfortunate incident. He was a member of the Kanpur Cricket Association, and he was a distinguished umpire in Kanpur," Bhartendu Puri told ANI. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

