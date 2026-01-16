DT
PT
Home / Sports / VHT: Anmolpreet Singh's century powers Punjab to 291 against Saurashtra in second semi-final

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): Anmolpreet Singh's century and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh's fighting 87-run knock helped Punjab to post 291 in 50 overs against Saurashtra on Friday in the second semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Batting first, Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh stitched an opening stand for 60 runs. However, during the 13th over, Harnoor Singh was run out after a fantastic effort from Chirag Jani. Harnoor made 33 runs off 43 deliveries, including five fours and one six.

Keeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh then stitched a brilliant 109-run partnership for the second wicket. The partnership was broken after Chirag Jani dismissed Prabhsimran for 87 runs. His innings off 89 balls included nine fours and three sixes.

Naman Dhir (eight off 14 balls) and Nehal Wadhera (golden duck) didn't score runs as Punjab slumped to 200/4 at the end of the 37th over.

During the 46th over, Anmolpreet Singh slammed his century in 103 deliveries as Punjab scored 267/4.

The 75-run fifth-wicket partnership was broken after Anmolpreet was dismissed by speedster Chetan Sakariya during the fifth ball of the 47th over.

Anmolpreet played a fantastic knock of 100 off 105 deliveries, including nine fours and one six. Ramandeep Singh was dismissed after he made 42 off 38 deliveries, including three fours. The rest of the batters failed to contribute as Punjab were bundled out for 291 runs.

For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya (4/60 in 10 overs), Ankur Panwar (2/54 in 10 overs) and Chirag Jani (2/73 in 10 overs) were the wicket takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

