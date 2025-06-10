Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Aryan Meshram slams fifty as NECO Master Blaster register hat-trick of wins

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Aryan Meshram starred with the bat smashing 81 runs in 51 balls while R Sanjay slammed 58 runs in 31 balls as NECO Master Blaster defeated Orange Tigers by 6 wickets in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Tuesday, according to a release from Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

With this victory, NECO Master Blaster registered a hattrick of wins, having won three consecutive matches in the League. It was also Aryan's third fifty of the League. The NECO Master Blaster will now face Pagariya Strikers on Wednesday.

Neco Master Blaster successfully chased down the Orange Tigers' imposing total of 195, securing a convincing six-wicket win. Despite an early hiccup with the dismissal of Adhyayan Daga for a duck, Jitesh Sharma provided a quick start, scoring 31 off 23 balls.

The chase was then anchored by a brilliant partnership between Aryan Meshram and captain R. Sanjay. Meshram top-scored with an impressive 81 off 51 deliveries, including five fours and five sixes, while Sanjay provided aggressive support with a blistering 58 off just 31 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes.

Their commanding stand severely dented the Orange Tigers' hopes. While S. Dubey picked up two crucial wickets for the Tigers, and G. Bhosle added one, Neco Master Blaster maintained their momentum.

Addhyan Rauthan finished things off with a swift 7 not out off 2 balls, ensuring the Master Blaster reached the target comfortably with six wickets in hand.

Speaking after the match, Aryan Meshram said, "It's a fantastic feeling to contribute to the team's success with the bat, especially in such a crucial chase. Achieving a hat-trick of wins is a proof to the hard work and dedication of the entire team," as quoted from a release by Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

Earlier in the day, the Orange Tigers posted a formidable total of 195/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Neco Master Blaster in the first innings. Rohit Binkar was the anchor, scoring a valuable 51 off 45 balls.

However, it was the late onslaught that truly propelled the Orange Tigers, with skipper Darshan Nalkande smashing an unbeaten 38 off just 15 deliveries, including four sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 253.3.

Tushar Suryavanshi provided a blistering cameo, scoring 23 off 7 balls with three sixes. Shanmesh Deshmukh claimed two wickets for Neco Master Blaster. (ANI)

