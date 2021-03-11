Video: Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda's 1974 £1-million Ferrari F1 car

Monaco, May 16
Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari.
Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run on Sunday at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. He went deep into La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car and backed into the barriers.
The Leclerc Monaco curse lives on… @wtf1official pic.twitter.com/T29sPDvXRb— 🏴WPSIATWIN🏴 (@HarryJJConreen) May 15, 2022
The contact damaged the car's rear wing and Leclerc, a Monaco resident, seemed to intimate he had a problem with the pedals.
“When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car," Leclerc later posted on Twitter.
When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 15, 2022
Leclerc won the pole for his home race Monaco Grand Prix last year but crashed before the race began and missed the event outright.
Leclerc has two wins through five F1 races this season; he leads reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 19 points headed into the Spanish Grand Prix. AP
