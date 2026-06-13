North Carolina [US], June 13 (ANI): Ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Iraq at Foxborough, training, video games, fun time, and parenting tips are all a part of Manchester City and Norway superstar Erling Haaland's routine.

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Haaland has a lot of things keeping him occupied ahead of the Iraq clash, be it playing golf, video games and cards or sharing parenting tips with his soon-to-be-father teammate Leo Ostigard. Haaland became a father last year, but Ostigard will be missing the birth of his first child due to the marquee tournament, which marks Norway's first appearance in the FIFA WC since 1998.

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Asked on his national side's World Cup YouTube channel, "Spillerhotellet" (The Players' Hotel), Haaland was asked about the tips he could offer to Ostigard, whose wife is due to deliver any day now.

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Haaland said, as quoted by Reuters, "Well, first of all, I would have said to be present during the birth, that is the first tip I would give him!. It will be a new daily routine for him, a tough time, but it is a lovely time as well."

Norway's home base of Greensboro, North Carolina for this World Cup has witnessed not only intense bouts of training, but also plenty of light-hearted moments of fun and downtime, where players remove themselves from the stress that comes with the tournament. Haaland has been helping Ostigard get into golf as a part of their routine.

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"There has been a lot of golf, I am a beginner there, and Erling is pretty good, so it has been nice to play a bit of golf and do some other things as well," Ostigard said.

"Everyone does their own thing. Some play cards, we do not; we play golf, we joke, we play a bit of (Super) Mario, a bit of Pokemon, and so on. We know how to enjoy ourselves," Haaland added.

Haaland admitted that he is really looking forward to starting in the tournament and is "starting to get a bit restless".

"It is just a matter of pushing on to the first match, and then we have to hope for the best," he signed off.

Norway is a part of Group I with France, Iraq and Senegal. This is only Norway's fourth FIFA World Cup, and their best finish was a round of 16 finish in their last appearance back in 1998.

Norway squad:

-Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik.

-Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard.

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth. (ANI)

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