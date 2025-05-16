Video showing car crashing into soccer fans outside Barcelona stadium goes viral

Spanish officials said that 13 persons were hurt when a driver lost control and ploughed into a crowd gathered outside a professional soccer stadium in Barcelona on Thursday. The Catalonia police said it was an accident.

The incident occurred in the opening minutes of Barcelona's game at crosstown rival Espanyol, which concluded with the visitors clinching the Spanish league title. The match was reportedly halted briefly due to the incident.

Emergency services said seven persons were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of minor injuries, while the remaining persons were treated on site.

Salvador Illa, the regional president for Spain's Catalonia region, said that all injuries were “minor" and also ruled out any deliberate attack. The police said in a message on X that the incident presented no danger to the people inside the RCDE stadium.