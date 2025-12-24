Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest to hit List A century, achieves feat against Arunachal Pradesh

Ranchi (Jharkhand), [India], December 24 (ANI): At 14 years and 272 days, Bihar sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a century in men's List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Plate League fixture against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

It is Vaibhav's first non-T20I ton in senior cricket, which came in just 36 deliveries. This was the teenager's seventh List A game, after debuting against Madhya Pradesh in December 2025.

Suryavanshi also became the second fastest List A centurion by Indians after a 35-ball hundred by Anmolpreet Singh, who hit against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

The elite list includes Yusuf Pathan (40-ball century), Urvil Patel (41-ball hundred) and Abhishek Sharma (42-ball ton).

Additonally, Suryavanshi shattered former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' record for the fastest 150 in men's List A cricket. The 14-year-old Suryvanshi slammed reached the 150-run mark in 59 deliveries, surpassing de Villiers' 64-ball milestone against the West Indies in 2015.

Suryvanshi departed after scoring 190 runs off 84 deliveries with the help of 16 fours and 15 sixes at an astounding strike rate of 226.19.

Earlier, Suryavanshi, who is in line to feature in India's Under-19 World Cup campaign in Zimbabwe and Namibia, hammered a 95-ball 171 earlier this month at the Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE.

During that knock, the left-handed batter fell just six short of Ambati Rayudu's long-standing India record in youth one-dayers - the 177 against England in Taunton back in 2002.

In 15 youth ODIs, Suryavanshi averages 51.13, with two centuries and three half-centuries, at an impressive strike rate of 158.79.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryavanshi is likely to be available for the first few matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, before he joins the India Under-19 squad for a conditioning camp in Bengaluru before the team's departure to Zimbabwe for the World Cup starting January 15. (ANI)

