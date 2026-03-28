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Home / Sports / Vijayi Bharat Foundation's Tejal Salve secures two Asia Cup medals for India

Vijayi Bharat Foundation's Tejal Salve secures two Asia Cup medals for India

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ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Thailand [Bangkok], March 28 (ANI): Indian Compound Archer and Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) athlete Tejal Rajendra Salve secured two medals for India when she won a silver and a bronze medal at the Archery Asia Cup - Stage 1 in Bangkok.

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The 18-year-old from Jalna, Maharashtra, won a bronze medal in the Women's Individual Compound event on Friday, while she secured the silver medal as part of the Indian Women's Compound Team, according to a release.

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Tejal has been making waves in the Indian Archery circuit for the last few months, first as part of the team that broke the U-21 World Record in compound archery, and then with her recent performance at SAI Sonipat, where she secured her place in the Indian team for the Asia Cup - Stage 2 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

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In her bronze medal match, Tejal defeated AIN's Mariia Dimidiuk 144 - 138 to secure her medal, while she won silver along with Raj Kaur and Chikitha Taniparthi when the trio lost a close gold medal match to Kazakhstan 227-229. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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