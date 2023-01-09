Villarreal edge out Real Madrid

Barcelona, January 8
This will be one for Quique Setien to savour. His Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Saturday in a victory that will help rehabilitate the credentials of a coach who spent more than two years away from football following his short and painful stint in charge of Barcelona.
The pulsating Spanish league match at Villarreal’s remodeled Estadio de la Ceramica could have ended with more goals, especially for the all-yellow hosts.
Gerard Moreno, who missed the World Cup for Spain due to injury, led Villarreal with an assist and a goal against the Spanish and European champions.
“We played an extraordinary match against an extraordinary team,” Setien said. — AP
