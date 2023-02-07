Vinesh listed for best sportswoman award

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who recently staged a protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and accused him of sexual exploitation and intimidation, were among five athletes nominated today for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award.

The others nominees are weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Nikhat Zareen.

The nominees were selected by a panel of jury consisting of sports journalists and writers.

The winner will be chosen by a public vote, which began today and will continue till February 20 midnight. The winner will be announced on March 5.