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Home / Sports / Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Marquinhos among star-studded Brazillian squad for friendlies against India, Australia

Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Marquinhos among star-studded Brazillian squad for friendlies against India, Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Brasilia [Brazil], September 10 (ANI): Brazil announced a 26-man squad, including stars like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Marquinhos for the friendly matches against India and Australia.

On September 25th, Brazil will face Australians at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. They will face the hosts again on the 29th, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Next, the Brazilian national team will play its first ever match against India on October 3rd at 7:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

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"Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up a total of 26 players on Wednesday (9) for Brazil's first matches after the World Cup. Ten of them play in Brazilian football. He released the list at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation, in Rio, from where he then gave a press conference," said a statement from CBF (Brazil Football Confederation).

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Recently, Brazil made it to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The five-time champions have not won the trophy since 2002 and lost to Norway in their pre-quarters clash.

Squad for friendlies against Australia and India:

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-Goalkeepers

Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Pedro Morisco (Coritiba)

Otavio (Cruzeiro)

-Defenders

Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR)

Douglas Santos (Zenit)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Jair (Nottingham Forest)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Matheuzinho (Corinthians)

Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven)

Vitor Reis (Manchester City)

Wesley (Rome)

-Midfielders

Andrey Santos (Manchester United)

Breno Bidon (Corinthians)

Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal)

Danilo Santos (Botafogo)

Douglas Luiz (Juventus)

Gabriel Bontempo (Santos)

-Forwards

Endrick (Real Madrid)

Stephen (Chelsea)

John Peter (Chelsea)

Pedro (Flamengo)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rayan (Bournemouth)

Samuel Lino (Flamengo)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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