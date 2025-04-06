DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Vinicius misses another penalty as Madrid shocked by Valencia

Vinicius misses another penalty as Madrid shocked by Valencia

Vinicius Jr missed his second penalty in less than a month as LaLiga champions Real Madrid were shocked at home by Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, leaving the door open for rivals Barcelona to extend their lead on top of the...
article_Author
Reuters
Madrid, Updated At : 10:55 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after being fouled. REUTERS
Advertisement

Vinicius Jr missed his second penalty in less than a month as LaLiga champions Real Madrid were shocked at home by Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, leaving the door open for rivals Barcelona to extend their lead on top of the LaLiga standings.

With a game in hand, Hansi Flick’s Barca are top on 66 points, three ahead Real in second and nine clear of third-placed Atletico. If Barca win against Betis later on Saturday, they will extend their lead to six points with eight games to go. Valencia are 15th on 34 points.

Real Madrid dominated possession throughout the game but wasted too many chances, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili putting in a brilliant performance between the posts, including blocking Vinicius’ first-half penalty.

Advertisement

After Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the box in the 12th minute, Brazilian forward Vinicius, who had missed a penalty in Real’s Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico three weeks ago, struck a feeble effort low to the goalkeeper’s left that Mamardashvili pounced on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper