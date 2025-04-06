Vinicius misses another penalty as Madrid shocked by Valencia

Vinicius Jr missed his second penalty in less than a month as LaLiga champions Real Madrid were shocked at home by Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, leaving the door open for rivals Barcelona to extend their lead on top of the LaLiga standings.

With a game in hand, Hansi Flick’s Barca are top on 66 points, three ahead Real in second and nine clear of third-placed Atletico. If Barca win against Betis later on Saturday, they will extend their lead to six points with eight games to go. Valencia are 15th on 34 points.

Real Madrid dominated possession throughout the game but wasted too many chances, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili putting in a brilliant performance between the posts, including blocking Vinicius’ first-half penalty.

After Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the box in the 12th minute, Brazilian forward Vinicius, who had missed a penalty in Real’s Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico three weeks ago, struck a feeble effort low to the goalkeeper’s left that Mamardashvili pounced on.