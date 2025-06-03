Virat adds another record to his tally, is player with most fours in IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli registered a new record to his name during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, as he is now the player with the most fours in the history of the competition.

While the title clash was not very special for Virat with the bat, as he struggled to get his full rhythm during a knock of 43 in 35 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of just over 122, he still managed to get a record to his name.

Now in 267 matches, Virat has scored 771 fours, outdoing former opener Shikhar Dhawan (768).

During this season, he ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is 73*.

Also, he has the most runs by a single player against an opponent in the history of IPL, with 1,159 runs against PBKS at an average of 36.21 in 36 matches and innings and a strike rate of 132.60. He has scored a century and six fifties against PBKS, with the best score of 113. He has outdone his own record of 1,146 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs. (ANI)

