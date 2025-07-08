Virat backs Djokovic to secure eighth Wimbledon title, reveals bond with Serbian tennis icon

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli backed 24-time Grand Slam champion and 100-time ATP Tour-level titlist Novak Djokovic to secure his record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and go one-on-one with rising Spanish star and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the title clash.

Novak played Alex de Minaur in the round of 16, securing his berth in the final eight with 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a contest that lasted three hours and nineteen minutes. Virat, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were in attendance for the clash. Notable sporting icons like England cricket legends Joe Root and James Anderson, and Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer, a record eight-time Wimbledon champion, were also in attendance.

Speaking to Star Sports, Virat revealed exchanging text messages with Novak.

"Look, I have been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've exchanged some messages. He's been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch. So, I would say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one-because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career." he said.

"And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he would be right up there with anyone else, if not number one-with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it. Given the amount of hard work he's put in, I really hope he plays Carlos in the final and wins," he added.

If he wins, this will be Novak's first Grand Slam title since 2023 US Open title win and overall his 25th.

Alcaraz also stormed into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025 after his 22nd consecutive victory. The Spanish tennis sensation came from behind for his 18th straight win at the Championships, defeating 14th seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Alcaraz will take on Britain's Cameron Norrie in his quarterfinal match on Tuesday, while Djokovic will battle Italy's Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.

Recently, Virat was a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side, shining with 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 with eight fifties. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

In May, Virat announced a shock Test retirement ahead of India's tour to England. In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs). Under Virat's test captaincy in 68 Tests, India won 40, lost just 17 and 11 ended in a draw. His win percentage was 58.82, making him India's most successful Test captain. (ANI)

