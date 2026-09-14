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Home / Sports / Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara extended wishes of Ganesh Chaturthi to all on social media.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

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Virat, Shikhar, Ajinkya and Pujara, four pillars of Indian batting of the modern era, posted stories on Instagram, extending greetings to all.

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The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens, praying that the "Vighnaharta" (remover of obstacles) infuses new energy and vigour into everyone's lives and steers the nation toward continuous growth.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the remover of obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavours succeed through his divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also shared the verses from the traditional Ganesha Pancharatnam stotram.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm greetings to citizens in India and across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, urging all Indians to take inspiration from the sacred festival and dedicate themselves to nation-building.

In her message to the nation, the President highlighted that Lord Ganesha embodies wisdom, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings, inspiring society to strive toward new resolutions and progress.

"Bhagwan Ganesha symbolises wisdom, prosperity and auspicious beginnings. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi brings energy, knowledge and positivity into our lives. This sacred festival inspires us to move forward on the path of progress with new resolutions in life. I pray that Bhagwan Ganesha brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity into everyone's lives. Let us all pledge to contribute to nation-building," President Murmu said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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