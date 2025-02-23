DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Virat Kohli becomes third batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli becomes third batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs

The 36-year-old Indian legend reached this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:31 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the third cricketer to do so.

The 36-year-old Indian legend reached this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

During the match, Virat raced to his 23rd fifty in ICC ODI events, tying with legendary Sachin Tendulkar. However, one of the most special moments of the match came in the 13th over bowled by Haris Rauf when he hit a brilliant drive to the left of mid-off for a four, completing his 14,000 ODI runs.

Advertisement

He is the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 ODIs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches) to reach the milestone.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Advertisement

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but Pakistan was bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

India needs 242 runs to keep their semifinal hopes going and they are cruising towards a win. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper