Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India star batter Virat Kohli is clearly enjoying his reign as the current T20 World Cup champion with Team India, as the veteran was seen wearing his championship title ring and doing World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' gesture in a fun video ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at Wankhede Stadium.

It would be a clash of titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Rohit and Virat, collectively known as 'Ro-Ko' will be playing against each other just almost a month after starring in India's Champions Trophy win. While RCB is placed in the second spot with two wins and a loss and has won both their away games so far against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI is at the eighth spot in the table with just one win and three losses.

In a video posted by RCB's official X handle, with John Cena's self-performed WWE entrance them 'My Time is Now' playing, Virat was seen proudly flaunting his T20 WC 2024 ring and performing Cena's iconic gesture by waving his hand in front of his face.

Advertisement

https://x.com/ImTanujSingh/status/1908838140187386010

During the T20 World Cup last year, Virat could not perform in group stages, but made up for a disappointing tournament with a match-winning 76 in the final against South Africa at Barbados, ending the tournament with 151 runs in eight matches at an average of 18.87 and strike rate of over 112. He is India's second-highest and overall third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of over 137, with a century and 38 fifties and best score of 122*.

Advertisement

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat has scored 97 runs in three matches at an average of 48.50, a strike rate of over 134 with a half-century to his name.

Coming to Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor is on his professional wrestling retirement run and will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which will be a record 17th world title win if he secures a win at Wrestlemania 41 at Nevada on April 20. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)