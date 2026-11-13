Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): In a show of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli gifted Kiwi pacer Matt Henry an Indian jersey after his match-winning six-fer in the fourth ODI on Friday.

Henry produced a career-best figures of 6/27, wiping out India's batting elite as they skittled out for just 89 while chasing 334 set by Kiwis on the back of a masterful ton from Will Young. Dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer in the first over for ducks, Henry sent shockwaves among Indian fans.

After the match, the official Instagram handle of Blackcaps posted a video of Virat and Matt talking to each other and the 38-year-old batting icon gifting him a jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

Virat has scored 59 in 60 balls against Henry in ODIs, dismissed thrice and striking at 98.33 against him.

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Matt has four instances of four-plus wickets against India in ODIs, in just 12 innings, the joint-most by a bowler. He has levelled with Shane Bond for third most five-fers in ODIs by a Kiwi, with Richard Hadlee (5) and Trent Boult (6) above him.

The Indian top order gave a nightmarish throwback to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, as for the first time ever, the Men in Blue lost three wickets in an ODI match without any runs on the board.

Ishan Kishan (27), Axar Patel (21) and Naman Dhir (21) were the only ones to touch double figures as India was bundled out for 89 in 26.4 overs.

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After India put NZ to bat first, Young put on an 85-run stand with Seifert (58 in 48 balls, with six fours and three sixes). After a brief slump which saw the Kiwis reduce to 125/3, Young put on another 90-run stand with Finn Allen (41 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes). The right-hander roared back into form with a 108-ball 125, with 14 fours and four sixes.

Mitchell Santner (24), Kristian Clarke (22) and Kyle Jamieson (19*) took NZ way past the 300-run mark, with the final score being 333. Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar bowled standout two-wicket spells. (ANI)

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